Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car involved in the horror crash on the Tin Can Bay Road this afternoon.
A car involved in the horror crash on the Tin Can Bay Road this afternoon.
News

Teen in hospital with grave injuries after Gympie crash

JOSH PRESTON
20th Feb 2021 12:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The teenager who suffered grave injuries to the head and leg has survived and is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police confirmed.

Multiple vehicles are believed to be involved in a crash on the Tin Can Bay Road, Friday, February 19, 2021
Multiple vehicles are believed to be involved in a crash on the Tin Can Bay Road, Friday, February 19, 2021

READ MORE

*BREAKING: Chopper on way to teen critically hurt in crash

*REVEALED: Gympie's top selling real estate agents

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the catastrophic truck and vehicle crash at the intersection of Tin Can Bay Road and Randwick Road, near Veteran late on Friday.

Multiple vehicles are believed to be involved in a crash on the Tin Can Bay Road, Friday, February 19, 2021
Multiple vehicles are believed to be involved in a crash on the Tin Can Bay Road, Friday, February 19, 2021

At the time a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics got the call at 4:40pm.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

One male in his late teens sustained "significant" head and leg injuries and was freed from his Suzuki Swift by emergency services.

Another QAS spokesperson said this morning the young man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition following the crash.

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

A police spokeswoman added the situation was "not life-threatening" as of late this morning.

breaking news emergency services gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        Premium Content Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        News A CQ scientist says the disease can also transmit to humans with favourite tick hiding spots including warm armpits and groins

        Coronavirus Gatton: When to expect local vaccine rollout

        Premium Content Coronavirus Gatton: When to expect local vaccine rollout

        News Queensland Health has responded to a series of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine...

        Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

        Premium Content Tip off locates drugs, stolen motorbike in Coominya raid

        Crime Multiple arrests have been made after police raided a Coominya property and found...

        Woman threatens homeowner with knife in ‘violent’ burglary

        Premium Content Woman threatens homeowner with knife in ‘violent’ burglary

        Crime Police allege a woman threatened another person with a knife after breaking into a...