A TEENAGE boy has been hospitalised following a surfing incident off Tweed Heads.

It is understood the young man, who is in his late teens, landed badly on the sand while surfing at Duranbah Beach at around 5.53pm Sunday.

Paramedics report that the boy sustained a back injury and was taken to Tweed Hospital.

He was conscious and in a stable condition.

