Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen hit by shotgun fragments after group fight

by Erin Smith
21st Jan 2021 9:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a 17-year-old boy appeared at Logan Hospital with injuries to the back of his head last night.

Between 6 and 7 last night a group became involved in a physical altercation at Logan Reserve.

After the incident a 17-year-old boy self-presented at Logan Hospital with an injury to the back of his head.

Police are investigating if the boy was struck by fragments from a shotgun fired from a passing vehicle.

Two 18-year-old men, who attended the hospital with the teen, did not require medical attention.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact police.

Originally published as Teen hit by shotgun fragments after group fight

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local hall set for major upgrades

        Premium Content Local hall set for major upgrades

        Council News The $2.08M program will see major upgrades to one of the region’s most utilised venues. DETAILS:

        BUST: Guns, ammo and 1kg of drugs in Lockyer man’s home

        Premium Content BUST: Guns, ammo and 1kg of drugs in Lockyer man’s home

        Crime A man fearful of returning to prison has been busted with an extraordinary amount...

        Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

        Premium Content Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

        News Multiple Esk and Toogoolawah men have been charged with hooning offences with...