Emergency services working to remove the bike from underneath the car. Picture: Jerad Williams

A TEENAGE boy has been hit by a car out the front of a Gold Coast high school.

Paramedics were called to Elanora State High School on Nineteenth Avenue just after 8.30am.

It's understood a boy was riding a bike out the front of the school when he was hit by a car.

The boy has been left with leg injuries.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

