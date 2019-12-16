Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
News

A 14-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car

by Hannah Higgins
16th Dec 2019 4:54 PM

A 14-year-old girl has died on the way to hospital after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway in Colyton after 2pm on Monday following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, NSW Police said.

Paramedics treated the girl for head injuries at the scene before she was taken by ambulance to the Children's Hospital at Westmead, but she died on the way.

Officers at the scene were told a White Nissan Pulsar driven by a 43-year-old woman had collided with the 14-year-old near Bennett Street.

The woman was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

car crash fatality road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High school students hold their own against in-form Redbacks

        High school students hold their own against in-form Redbacks

        Sport Eager students took on adult futsal teams in a series of sporting showdowns.

        Seven fire crews deployed to ‘reignited’ fire in Somerset

        Seven fire crews deployed to ‘reignited’ fire in Somerset

        News A fire that has been dubbed a ‘possible reignition’ has drawn seven crews to Esk...

        Dress made of newspapers captures window shoppers’ attention

        premium_icon Dress made of newspapers captures window shoppers’ attention

        News The winner of the 2019 Town Proud decoration competition has been decided.

        New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

        premium_icon New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

        News It’s going to feel like the region is being plunged into a deep fryer, with the...