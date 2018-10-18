Menu
Crime

Teen girl’s horror walk home

by Megan Palin
18th Oct 2018 3:02 PM

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl has allegedly been raped at knifepoint by a man who grabbed her after she got off a bus and dragged her into a bush in Lake Macquarie, New South Wales.

The brazen attack reportedly took place in broad daylight, about 3.30pm yesterday.

The girl had alighted from a bus on the Pacific Highway in Windale, walked along Yertale Close and then entered scrubland, where she was approached by an unknown man with a knife, according to police.

The man allegedly dragged her into the bush and sexually assaulted her before running from the scene and fleeing in a silver car.

The girl had just walked out of Yertale Close, Windale and into scrubland when she was reportedly assaulted by a man with a knife.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad and Lake Macquarie Police District have formed Strike Force Kielpa to investigate.

Forensic officers have cordoned off a crime scene near South Street and spent the bulk of today combing through the area, which backs on to houses.

"Local police are also conducting a high-visibility policing operation throughout the area to complement investigative strategies," a NSW Police statement read.

