Teen gets nod for rising above adversity

YOUNG ACHIEVER: Joshua Dingle with his horse Gypsy, who he is breaking in all by himself. Melanie Keyte

JOSHUA Dingle didn't say one word during his first few months at his now-favourite horse club.

Now, the Adare teenager has bloomed into an accomplished horseman and inspirational mentor, and gained state-wide recognition for his achievements as a nominee for the Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

Since joining the Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled Association in 2014, Josh has overcome his social difficulties with non-communicative, non-social Asperger's syndrome to become a respected leader in his group.

"I'd say it's all been a pretty big challenge - just getting up there and doing it all," he said.

"I'm just trying to see how far I can get (with the sport)."

It's challenges like these which are acknowledged in Josh's nomination for the LGIAsuper Community Volunteer Award category.

But his achievements speak well enough for themselves.

Earlier this year, Josh had brought home a slew of wins from the Pinto State Championships, the RDA State Championships and in a national video competition.

He's represented his region on both the state and national stages, and said he can't decide what his proudest achievement is - though his team's first placing in the fancy dress category of the RDA championships came closest to his top pick.

"It was awesome," he said.

"But it was really a team thing."

The 14-year-old has also been working to break in his own horse, a black-and-white pony named Gypsy, and said despite everything, this is his biggest challenge yet.

"I don't have that much patience and I don't have much knowledge, so I have to get advice, try new things and learn that knowledge that I don't have with support from my coach," he said.

"I know I have a lot of work to do."

When asked what advice he had for others with disabilities, Josh encouraged them to try riding.

"Just give it a go," he said.

"You get out there and learn new skills and develop existing skills, you get to meet new people - and you can win stuff."

Josh islooking ahead to next year's state competitions and focussing on teaching his mentees.

Winners for the Queensland Young Achiever Awards will be announced on May 4, 2018.