Teen flown to hospital after trail bike hits tree

A teenager has been flown to hospital after crashing his motorbike. Photo: Courtesy RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Courtesy RACQ Lifeflight

UPDATE 5pm

A TEENAGER has suffered suspected internal injuries after crashing his trail bike in state forest on the Coast.

It's believed the boy was riding with friends and family at Beerwah when he lost control and hit a tree just before noon.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene just about 12.30pm.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesman said the aeromedical crew worked with local paramedics to treat the teenager for a broken leg and suspected internal injuries.

Once he was stabilised for the flight, he was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter lands at Beerwah. Courtesy RACQ Lifeflight

EARLIER:

A TEENAGER has been flown to hospital after hitting a tree on his motorbike just before noon.

Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to Range Rd at Beerwah about 11.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his late teens sustained "significant chest and leg injuries".

The teen was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.