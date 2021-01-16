Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The teenage girl was pulled unconscious from pool.
The teenage girl was pulled unconscious from pool.
News

Teen drowns at public pool

by James Hall
16th Jan 2021 8:54 AM

A young girl has died in hospital after being pulled unconscious from a public pool on Friday afternoon in the NSW's Hunter Valley.

Emergency services were called to the Maitland Aquatic Centre about 3.30pm, when paramedics took over from lifeguards who had been performing CPR on the 13-year-old.

The girl was transferred to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a critical condition.

The girl was pulled from the pool on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps.
The girl was pulled from the pool on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps.

At 8.30pm, police confirmed the girl had died.

The identity of the 13-year-old has not been released at this stage and NSW Police are investigating the cause of the death.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Paramedics were called to the pool. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Paramedics were called to the pool. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Originally published as Teen drowns at public pool

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire crews called to cat stuck 30m up tree

        Premium Content Fire crews called to cat stuck 30m up tree

        Offbeat Firefighters have attended a scene where a cat was stuck 30 metres up a tree. DETAILS:

        Council’s road re-seal project comes in $250k under budget

        Premium Content Council’s road re-seal project comes in $250k under budget

        News An intensive road sealing project across the Lockyer Valley has come in under...

        How 10 Boxing Day drinks cost Plainland store worker $1200

        Premium Content How 10 Boxing Day drinks cost Plainland store worker $1200

        Crime A Plainland man’s 10 drinks has ended up costing him $1200. Here’s the details:

        Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

        Premium Content Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

        Health A man charged with drug driving has provided the court with evidence that he had a...