Teen does burnouts, loses control with pet dog on board

Jake Kyron Watson, 19, caught the attention of Toogoolawah Police after his driving drew complaints from other road users.

A “YOUNG and stupid” teenager performed burnouts while his pet dog was in a cage in the vehicle’s tray.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangami told Toogoolawah Magistrates Court Watson had been driving dangerously around Gregors Creek area.

“(So police) have given him a little bit of attention and Mr Watson has been identified,” Sgt Gangami said.

The court heard, on March 24, Watson had used his V8 ute landcruiser to perform burnouts on the corner of Gregors Creek Road and Esk-Kilcoy Rd.

“He did a burn out – Noise, smoke … He did the full 360,” Sgt Gangami said.

“The rear of the vehicle flipped out and he attempted to correct the direction of the vehicle and narrowly avoided colliding with a road sign.”

He described to Magistrate A Sinclair how Watson had been caught again doing the same thing in the same place causing “much smoke”.

“Another burnout, three 360 doughnuts before losing control of the vehicle,” Sgt Gangami said.

“The rear flipped out from side to side.”

The court heard police caught Watson doing burnouts on Gregors Creek Rd a third time – this time with an animal on board.

“At that stage he had a dog in the cage of the vehicle,” Sgt Gangami said.

When asked by the magistrate if there was anything he wanted to share, Watson called himself “young and stupid”.

Mr Sinclair shared some advice with the teen.

“No matter how hard we try, we won’t be young for long but, unless we try, we stay stupid,” Mr Sinclair said.

Watson pleaded guilty to three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle and was fined $350.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was not recorded.

