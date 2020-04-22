Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Amber Smith has given birth at her Queensland home.
Amber Smith has given birth at her Queensland home.
Parenting

Teen discovers pregnancy when waters break

22nd Apr 2020 11:42 AM

An 18-year-old woman from Far North Queensland has given birth this week, revealing she had no idea she was pregnant.

Amber Smith, from the rural town of Mareeba, was shocked to realise she was going into labour while having a shower, after noticing her water had broken.

She told the Today show she had no idea she was carrying.

"I only had a slight increase in my belly, but I thought that was just eating," she told Channel 9.

Ms Smith said she had a "mild headache" when she hopped into the shower.

"Then a wave of pain and contractions came over me, I screamed at the top of my lungs," she told the Cairns Post.

Her fiance, Blairdon Nicol, was forced to help her give birth to their baby on the bathroom floor.

"I told him, 'I think I'm in labour' and he looked down and he saw a head," she said.

Amber Smith, her fiance Blairdon Nicol and their baby boy, Cooper Allen-Robert Woods.
Amber Smith, her fiance Blairdon Nicol and their baby boy, Cooper Allen-Robert Woods.

It only took 10 minutes until they welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Cooper Allen-Robert Woods.

"It's still in the back of my mind like, is this even real? Are you still dreaming? Are you still sleeping?" Mr Nicol said.

Cooper was born at 1.22am on April 15, 2020, weighing 3.06kg.

Originally published as Teen discovers pregnancy when waters break

More Stories

editors picks lifestyle offbeat parenting pregnancy queensland teen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Duo forks out $2000+ for Twin Bridges camping trip

        premium_icon Duo forks out $2000+ for Twin Bridges camping trip

        Crime Despite being asked to move on, this couple ignored police requests, and their cheap camping trip became very expensive.

        120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        premium_icon 120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        Employment Virus cuts 120,000 Queensland jobs, 750,000 across the country

        Toogoolawah farmer’s plan to build cotton crop production

        premium_icon Toogoolawah farmer’s plan to build cotton crop production

        Rural It’s not the type of crop you’d expect to find in Toogoolawah

        Rural teacher’s amazing devotion to sustain student learning

        premium_icon Rural teacher’s amazing devotion to sustain student learning

        News After discovering many students had limited or no internet, this teacher came up...