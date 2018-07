Emergency services were called just after midnight. Picture: File photo

Emergency services were called just after midnight. Picture: File photo

A TEENAGER has died after crashing his motorcycle north of Brisbane overnight.

Paramedics were unable to revive the 17-year-old boy, who was found on Kurumba St at Kippa Ring at around 12.20am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it’s thought the bike was the only vehicle involved but are urging anyone who witnessed the bike in the area or has dashcam footage to come forward.