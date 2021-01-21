Menu
Teen dies after car veers off road, rolls

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 7:12 AM | Updated: 9:09 AM
A 16 year-old Taranganba teenager has died after a single vehicle crash in Yeppoon in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Paramedics, including critical care, were called to Vaughan St just after midnight for vehicle crash into a bridge.

Initial police investigations indicate the silver Ford Falcon sedan was travelling south on Appleton Dr near the Fig Tree Creek Bridge before it left the road and rolled.

The teenager was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 18 year-old male driver sustained minor injuries.

A 16 year-old female passenger female had chest and abdominal injuries.

Both were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

A third patient was assessed for critical injuries.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage or anyone who may have noticed the vehicle in the area around midnight to come forward.

The forensic crash unit are investigating.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

