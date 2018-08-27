Teen charged with ‘beating woman to death’
A TEENAGER has been charged with murdering a 64-year-old woman at a unit block in Sydney's west.
The woman was found seriously injured outside a Carramar apartment block on Saturday afternoon.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the apartments but could not revive her, and she died at the scene.
Officers arrested an 18-year-old Airds man after a short chase on foot and took him to Fairfield Police Station.
Forensic officers set up a crime scene.
Nine News reported that the much-loved Kristina Kalnic, who acted as strata manager for her block over the past nine months, had been beaten to death.
"She was a nice lady," a local told the network. "She would tell us - don't play in the front, there's cars everywhere - you know, be careful."
Imaueli Degei was ordered to remain in custody until October.