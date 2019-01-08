Manicurist slashed in beauty salon fight

A 42-year-old nail technician has allegedly been wounded by knife attack in Warringah Mall by a teenage girl. Picture: Supplied.

A woman has allegedly been slashed with a knife while trying to break up a fight between two teenage girls at a nail salon on Sydney's northern beaches.

Police say the woman was hurt after intervening in an "altercation" between the girls, aged 13 and 14, inside the Warringah Mall shop on Monday afternoon.

A Snapchat video published by Nine News purportedly shows a nail salon worker gripping her injured arm as blood poured to the ground.

The 42-year-old was treated by paramedics before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, where she remains.

The 14-year-old girl was unhurt, while the 13-year-old fled.

She later handed herself in to police and was charged with reckless wounding, affray and custody of knife in a public place.

She will required surgery on her arm because of the injury, according the The Daily Telegraph.

The teen from Narraweena was granted bail to appear at a children's court on January 22.