Teen busted with grandad’s old gun in cupboard

A TEEN who had his grandad’s old gun stashed in his cupboard said he had always planned to get his licence for it.

A TEEN who had his grandad’s old gun stashed in his cupboard said he had always planned to get his licence for it.

A TEEN who had his grandad’s old gun stashed in his cupboard said he had always planned to get his licence for it.

Unfortunately, the agricultural worker didn’t get around to it before police searched his home.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police had turned up at the home of Jayden Butler, 22, and Jayden Harm, 18, at 6.25am, July 10 to search the place.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told the court both men were home at the time and co-operated with police during the search.

LOCAL NEWS: Where Somerset police are busting the most speedsters

Harm showed police a 22 calibre rifle, which was stored in a cupboard.

“(He) was not the current holder of an appropriate weapons licence,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard Harm had received the gun from his grandfather who passed away three years ago.

“He had all intents and purposes of gaining a weapons licence he just didn’t get around to it,” Harm’s lawyer said.

The court heard Butler had also been upfront with police during the early morning search, showing them he had a flick knife.

“It was a silver flick knife with a black handle, located in the defendant’s bedroom,” Sgt Windsor said.

LOCAL NEWS: Duo to face 38 animal cruelty charges in Gatton court

Two days later, police returned to talk to Butler again.

“He claimed ownership of the (flick knife), said it had been given to him but wasn’t aware a flick knife was a restricted item under the Weapons Act,” Sgt Windsor said.

Butler pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon category A, B or M.

Butler was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

Harm also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon category A, B or M.

He was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

It was ordered the gun and flick knife both be forfeited to the crown.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.