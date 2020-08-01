Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen boy in serious condition after motorbike ‘collision’

Lachlan Mcivor
1st Aug 2020 8:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenagers were taken to hospital after a late night crash between two motorbikes in the Lockyer Valley with one with left in a serious condition.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, attended the scene on Hannant Road and Stephenson Crescent in Kensington Grove at about 1.30am.

A boy in his early teens was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition with a head injury.

A second boy, also in his early teens, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb injury.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said as the boys were driving along the road on the two bikes, one lost their cap.

"One of the boys has gone back to grab the cap and the two vehicles have collided," he said.

"It caused some significant injuries.

"As for yet there are no charges for the boys."

More Stories

crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Don't underestimate us’: Fresh Hawks team set to take field

        premium_icon ‘Don't underestimate us’: Fresh Hawks team set to take field

        Rugby League The first of 10 rounds will kick off this weekend, with new Hawks faces in the A-grade side.

        Missing cameras turn up in ‘IT guy’s’ bedroom

        premium_icon Missing cameras turn up in ‘IT guy’s’ bedroom

        Crime A man who had three stolen cameras in his room said he had tried to hand them in...

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News Two caught in brazen Queensland border jump attempt

        Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        premium_icon Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals Queensland’s new COVID-19 case total