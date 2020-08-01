Teen boy in serious condition after motorbike ‘collision’

TWO teenagers were taken to hospital after a late night crash between two motorbikes in the Lockyer Valley with one with left in a serious condition.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, attended the scene on Hannant Road and Stephenson Crescent in Kensington Grove at about 1.30am.

A boy in his early teens was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition with a head injury.

A second boy, also in his early teens, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb injury.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said as the boys were driving along the road on the two bikes, one lost their cap.

"One of the boys has gone back to grab the cap and the two vehicles have collided," he said.

"It caused some significant injuries.

"As for yet there are no charges for the boys."