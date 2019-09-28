Teen boy dies after Melbourne stabbing

A teenage boy has died in Melbourne after being stabbed along with another young man.

Victoria Police said officers were investigating in the north-west suburb of Kings Park on Saturday.

A sheet and box of tissues on the footpath with blood surrounding it in Kings Park. Picture: Sarah Matray

The two young men aged in their late teens were found injured on Main Rd West just after 2.30pm.

They were taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed that one of the boys, aged 17, died in hospital. Another 18-year-old was also taken to hospital in critical condition and continues to fight for his life.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this stage but at this time it is being treated as suspicious," a police statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.