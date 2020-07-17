Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen bitten on face by dog in Bowen

Laura Thomas
16th Jul 2020 5:44 PM | Updated: 17th Jul 2020 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been taken to Bowen Hospital after they were bitten on the face by a dog. 

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a crew was called to a Bowen property about 5.10pm. 

Paramedics transported the 18-year-old to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Services said police were still on scene but could be waiting for council representatives to arrive. 

He said it did not look like there was any criminal behaviour involved.  

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
bowen dog attack
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trapping, poisoning, soup: 3 ways to rid town’s pigeons

        premium_icon Trapping, poisoning, soup: 3 ways to rid town’s pigeons

        Council News Potential disease-carrying pigeons need to be dealt with, but many options to rid the birds are off the table.

        Man discovers home burgled after returning from holiday

        premium_icon Man discovers home burgled after returning from holiday

        Crime When he arrived at his farmhouse, a Lockyer Valley man found his gun safe had been...

        True toll of dangerous driving on the Warrego revealed

        premium_icon True toll of dangerous driving on the Warrego revealed

        News A STAGGERING number of crashes on the Warrego Highway have claimed lives and left...

        Rude shock as naked backpacker climbs onto roof of caravan

        premium_icon Rude shock as naked backpacker climbs onto roof of caravan

        Crime Backpacker stripped off his clothes and climbed onto a mobile home