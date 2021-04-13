Menu
A fundraiser has been launched to help Gympie teenager Rykah Burr after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a horror crash at Wolvi.
Teen battling for life in induced coma after Wolvi crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
13th Apr 2021 12:15 PM
The family of a teenager who was critically injured in a horror crash at Wolvi on Sunday night has launched a fundraising campaign to help cover his medical and rehabilitation costs.

Rykah Burr suffered life-threatening injuries when the car he was travelling in hit a tree on Vines Rd about 8pm.

Rykah and another man were flown to Brisbane for treatment following the crash, while a third person, a girl, suffered a knee injury and neck pain.

Gabrielle Wallace, the creator of the GoFundMe campaign and Rykah's aunt, said the teenager was now in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital.

The campaign has raised more than $1000 since it launched Tuesday morning.
"Rykah sadly did not regain consciousness after the accident and due to a severe brain injury remains in an induced coma to allow his body the opportunity to try and heal the damage that has been done," she said.

"As the accident was unexpected, his family was just not financially prepared.

"The hospital where Rykah is receiving care is two hours away and as the family is rallying behind him 24/7 they have had to seek local accommodation which is quite expensive.

The campaign was created by his aunt, Gabrielle Wallace.
"Those costs combined with travel expenses mean that they will exhaust their on-hand resources within the next few days."

More than $1000 had been raised by the campaign in its first two hours.

