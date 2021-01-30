Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A TEENAGER was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.
A TEENAGER was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.
Breaking

Teen badly hurt after attempting motorcycle trick

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been flown to hospital in a helicopter after he was hurt badly in a motorcycle crash at 7.07pm on Friday night.

Paramedics assessed a male patient at a private address in Mt Beppo after it was reported he had crashed his bike while attempting to perform a jump.

LOCAL NEWS: Hailstorm damaged homes to be assessed three months on

LOCAL NEWS: Night at the circus ruined after family’s shocking discovery

The patient suffered injuries to his head, chest and leg.

He was rushed to Esk Hospital but then airlifted from there to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

bike crash mt beppo
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics rush to scooter accident in Laidley

        Premium Content Paramedics rush to scooter accident in Laidley

        Breaking Paramedics have attended a vehicle and scooter accident in Laidley. DETAILS:

        58yo busted driving 96 km/hr in Lowood school zone

        Premium Content 58yo busted driving 96 km/hr in Lowood school zone

        Crime Lowood have issued a number of infringement notices for high-end speeding in school...

        PHOTOS: Lockyer welcomes 17 new Aussie citizens

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Lockyer welcomes 17 new Aussie citizens

        Community Seventeen new Aussie citizens swore an Oath of Allegiance at a special ceremony in...

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights