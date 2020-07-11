Menu
The teenager had been surfing at Wooli Beach on the NSW mid north coast. Picture: Andrew Fraser
BREAKING: Teen killed by shark off North Coast beach

Mitchell Keenan
11th Jul 2020 3:10 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM
UPDATE 4pm: A teenage boy has died after a suspected shark attack off Wooli on Saturday.

Witnesses have told police a shark attacked the teenager while he was surfing at Wilsons Headland at Wooli Beach, near Grafton, just before 2.30pm.

Several board-riders came to his assistance before the injured teen could be helped to shore.

First aid was rendered for serious injuries to his legs and despite CPR efforts to revive him, the 17-year-old died at the scene.

Beaches in the area including Wooli, Diggers Camp and Minnie Water have been closed.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District will be liaising with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Further information to come.

EARLIER: Sources have reported a 17-year-old male has been killed after a shark attack off Wooli Beach on Saturday.

It is understood the teenager was given CPR by emergency services on the scene after suffering severe lacerations from the attack, but the boy was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

Emergency services responded to the attack at around 2pm on Saturday with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter being called in from Tamworth.

Wooli and neighbouring beaches are closed following the incident.

Beachgoers are urged to follow safety advice from Surf Life Saving NSW and by visiting the Department of Primary Industry's website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/sharks and the SharkSmart app.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

