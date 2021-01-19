Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink
Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink
Crime

Teen arrested for threatening man with knife at Centrelink

by Sarah Matthews
19th Jan 2021 8:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER has been arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink.

According to NT Police, the 17-year-old allegedly threatened a 30-year-old man with a knife just after 3.30pm.

Police attended and found the 17-year-old nearby with a large hunting knife down the front of his shorts.

He was charged with aggravated assault and going armed in public and was bailed to appear in Youth Court at a later date.

 

 

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Centrelink

More Stories

court crime knife crime threatening behaviour

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HAIL POSSIBLE: Severe storms predicted for Lockyer

        Premium Content HAIL POSSIBLE: Severe storms predicted for Lockyer

        Weather The BoM has predicted severe storms for the Lockyer Valley region.

        Four hospitalised after multi-car crash near Wivenhoe Dam

        Premium Content Four hospitalised after multi-car crash near Wivenhoe Dam

        Breaking Paramedics assessed a total of six patients at the scene.

        Best of Gatton and Lockyer: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Gatton and Lockyer: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley?...

        ‘Special guy’: Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

        Premium Content ‘Special guy’: Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

        News Gary Migotto passed away earlier this month at the age of 54