Police have arrested a teen after a botched robbery.
Crime

Teen tries to rob Gold Coast servo with hammer

by Talisa Eley
9th Dec 2018 7:13 PM

A HAPLESS thief has botched an armed robbery on the Gold Coast in broad daylight, caught by police after a brief stint on the run.

The 18-year-old man tried to rob the BP service station on the corner of Gilston Rd and Cayuga St in Nerang around 2.40pm today, armed with a hammer.

Police will allege the man demanded cash from a staff member, as well as car keys from a female customer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a man inside the servo challenged the alleged thief, who ran from the petrol station empty-handed.

He was spotted by a witness nearby and arrested a short time later.

No-one was injured, the spokeswoman said.

Police expect to charge the man.

