GUILTY PLEA: A Gladstone teen admitted to smoking ‘cones’ before driving.
Crime

Teen apprentice smoked cones before driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
A GLADSTONE apprentice smoked three cones of cannabis before going for a drive in Toolooa, a court was told.

It was Jai Andrew Ranger's bloodshot eyes and unsteady movements that gave him away to police before admitted he could still feel the effects of the drugs.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving under the influence of drugs and possess utensils.

Ranger's car was searched on March 31 on Squire St, where police found two water pipes, one which belonged to him and another which he said belonged to a friend who Ranger could not name.

When questioned about the utensils Ranger asked police "What do you think it was used for?" the court was told.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client, 18 at the time of the offence, had only used drugs socially and didn't intend to use them in the future.

Ranger was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for nine months. No convictions were recorded.

Gladstone Observer

