FATAL CRASH: A teenager who allegedly caused the death of a young woman after she fell from his ute in Springvale has been slapped with another charge from police. Picture: File
Crime

Teen allegedly failed to remain at scene after woman’s death

Sam Turner
3rd Apr 2021 2:37 PM
A teenager who allegedly caused the death of a young woman after she fell from his ute in Springvale has been slapped with another charge from police.

It's alleged the 23-year-old Linthorpe woman was on the back of the ute travelling west along Springvale Road about 10.30pm on Friday, 29km from Dalby, when she fell out and was fatally injured.

Police allege the 19-year-old Cooroy man was driving the ute at the time of the incident.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it's further alleged the teenager failed to remain at the scene following the woman's tragic death.

He has been additionally charged with fail to remain at scene, as well as fail to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, and drive with a person in part of A vehicle designed for carriage of goods.

He is due to face Dalby Magistrates Court on May 4.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact police.

