Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen admits to lighting fire near house

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUTH has pleaded guilty to lighting a fire at Laidley that endangered a house.

Going before a judge in Ipswich Children's Court the teenager pleaded guilty to wilfully and unlawfully setting fire to grass that was so situated it was likely a dwelling would catch fire.

The charge relates to a fire at Laidley on May 19, 2019.

The youth, who can't be identified for legal reasons, was convicted of endangering property by fire.

The written facts of the Crown case were handed up to Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer sought an updated pre-sentence report before the sentence could proceed.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said a pre-sentence report had been compiled for other charges recently heard before Ipswich Children's Court.

An order for the report was made with the matter adjourned for sentence to April.

More Stories

Show More
children's court firebug ipswich court news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Adorable sneak peek at region's 700+ preppies

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Adorable sneak peek at region's 700+ preppies

        News Did your child start school this year? Check out our gallery of photos from 35+ schools across the Lockyer and Somerset.

        VIDEO: Why Brisbane sent mounted police to Gatton today

        premium_icon VIDEO: Why Brisbane sent mounted police to Gatton today

        News It’s not every day you will find police on horseback in the Lockyer Valley.

        VOTE NOW: 14 top spots to grab a coffee in Lockyer, Somerset

        VOTE NOW: 14 top spots to grab a coffee in Lockyer, Somerset

        Opinion Here are your nominations for the places that have the best coffee

        How this club is setting the benchmark for country racing

        premium_icon How this club is setting the benchmark for country racing

        Horses ‘I like to think we have a very bright future ahead of us'