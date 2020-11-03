Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The teenager accused of murdering Reid Ludwig has made another appearance in court.
The teenager accused of murdering Reid Ludwig has made another appearance in court.
Crime

Teen accused of killing man at service station

by Blair Richards
3rd Nov 2020 6:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER accused of murdering a man at a southern Tasmanian service station has again faced court.

Reid Ludwig, of Taroona, was returning a trailer to the Coles Express petrol station in Blackmans Bay when he was allegedly stabbed in front of his family during an altercation on November 24.

He later died in the Royal Hobart Hospital.

A boy, aged 16, was arrested at the scene and has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Supreme Court in Hobart via video link.

Crown Prosecutor Madeleine Wilson indicated to Justice Helen Wood she was seeking further information and asked for an adjournment.

The Crown is also seeking further information from the lawyers for the defence.

Justice Wood adjourned the matter until December 10.

blair.richards@news.com.au

Originally published as Teen accused of service station murder faces court

court crime murder reid ludwig

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plainland woman pleads guilty to abusing RSPCA inspector

        Premium Content Plainland woman pleads guilty to abusing RSPCA inspector

        News A PLAINLAND mum has downloaded an RSPCA inspectors picture from facebook and scribbled “inspector or whore” on it before sending it to the inspector by text message.

        What went wrong: Savage says “I misread the electorate”

        Premium Content What went wrong: Savage says “I misread the electorate”

        News Jim Savage says he wrongly believed Lockyer wanted change following his election...

        Man lists excuses for DV breach, drug driving, no licence

        Premium Content Man lists excuses for DV breach, drug driving, no licence

        News A MAN busted with three charges, including domestic violence, has rattled off a...

        Rescue chopper tasked to patient who fell off water tank

        Premium Content Rescue chopper tasked to patient who fell off water tank

        News A RESCUE helicopter is en route to an accident where a man has fallen off water...