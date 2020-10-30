Menu
Crime

Teen accused of murdering former cult leader faces court

Aisling Brennan
30th Oct 2020 2:25 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM
A TEENAGER accused of murdering a former cult leader in Kyogle has had his matter adjourned, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with murder, inappropriately interfering with a corpse and destroying property.

Emergency crews had been called to Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek, west of Kyogle on Sunday, August 16 after they received reports of a property being well alight.

Police will allege the body of Chen - also known as Scott - Czarnecki, 64, was found in the remnants of the home, according to court documents.

Mr Czarnecki was a former leader of the secretive religious sect Twelve Tribes in Picton, which was known for its harsh disciplining of young children.

He had reportedly moved to northern NSW after leaving the controversial sect about a decade ago.

The teen appeared via video link in Lismore Children's Court on Friday.

Magistrate Paul MacMahon adjourned the matter to December 11 after the police prosecution request more time to finalise the brief of evidence.

The court heard only a partial brief of evidence had been served.

The teen is also charged with a separate apprehended violence order, which is not connected to the alleged murder of Mr Czarnecki.

Mr MacMahon ordered the interim AVO to continue until the teen's next court appearance.

No formal application for bail was made on Friday and Mr MacMahon formally denied his bail.

The teen has entered no formal pleas to any of his charges.

He will return to Lismore Children's Court on December 11 for further mention.

