Technology takes over hard tasks

TOP RANGE: Vanderfield Gatton branch manager David Stockwell showcases product at the Vanderfield Gatton Ride and Drive Day.

TOP RANGE: Vanderfield Gatton branch manager David Stockwell showcases product at the Vanderfield Gatton Ride and Drive Day. Meg Bolton

FARMING is tough but with equipment from Vanderfield Gatton tasks can be made easier according to branch manager David Stockwell.

On Saturday, he was on hand at the Vanderfield Gatton Ride and Drive Day to showcase tractors, implements and all other equipment available.

Mr Stockwell said the Vanderfield branch were not only equipped to help farmers, but also residents who needed a hand cleaning up their backyard.

"It's not just about farming, we can improve lots of different things. We've got the solutions to help everyone,” Mr Stockwell said.

Dozens of parts of machinery and vehicles filled the Vanderfield green, but Mr Stockwell said the display was just the tip of the iceberg.

"What we don't have here, we can order in,” he said.

"We do a whole range of things from 20 horsepower to 320 horsepower.”

The business is an agent for Hino Motors, which gives Gatton customers access to the full range.

Mr Stockwell said the business also had the latest Kuhn implements and John Deere products available.

"John Deere is up with the latest technology to make farming easier,” Mr Stockwell said.

Vanderfield employee Thomas George was also on hand on the day.

He said the Orthman 1tRIPr implement was one of their most advanced pieces of machinery available.

"This is the best product of its range,” Mr George said.

Mr George said the implement was a one pass strip-tiller, which could be used for ground prep, seed planting and transplant planting.

"It's a new concept for the area, adopted by large farmers,” he said.

"It saves money and time in massive ways.”

The Vanderfield team chatted with a number of locals who attended the day, but Mr Stockwell said they were still available to talk to customers who couldn't make it.

He urged those interested to get in contact to arrange a demonstration.