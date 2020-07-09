Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Tears after pregnant driver hits road while disqualified

Carlie Walker
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISTRACTED by thoughts of her high-risk pregnancy, a young mum got behind the wheel, not realising she was still disqualified, a court has heard

Tear Shai Vines, 23, cried as she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to one count of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

The court heard on February 21, she was stopped at Glenwood.

She had been disqualified from driving in Gympie Magistrates Court for a period of three-months, but had been confused as to when the period of disqualification ended.

The court heard the day before she was caught driving, Vines had believed she was miscarrying.

She later gave birth to her child three months early, with the baby spending 74 days in hospital.

Vines had experienced difficulty with housing and her relationship with her partner was "on again and off again".

Vines was fined $700 and was disqualified from driving for two years.

A conviction was recorded.

"Look after yourself, look after your baby," Magistrate Terry Duroux said.

More Stories

fccourt fraser coast glenwood maryborough court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STEP INSIDE: 7 bedroom mansion sells for $1.68 million

        premium_icon STEP INSIDE: 7 bedroom mansion sells for $1.68 million

        Property The sellers undertook a major renovation to bring the 1280 sqm homestead ‘into the 21st century’. Check out the incredible photos here.

        Dead motorist evaded police prior to fatal Warrego crash

        premium_icon Dead motorist evaded police prior to fatal Warrego crash

        News Details emerge as investigators piece together the man’s movements

        Longest serving staff member eager to celebrate milestone

        premium_icon Longest serving staff member eager to celebrate milestone

        News Each month, Mandy writes a newsletter for her colleagues about what happened at...

        Cops head to ambulance station for ‘critical’ education

        premium_icon Cops head to ambulance station for ‘critical’ education

        News At the scene of a car crash, a Somerset cop struggled to help an ambulance officer...