Teamwork aids Lockyer vet's victory

Lockyer defeats Ipswich with two overs to spare

Lockyer defeats Ipswich with two overs to spare Rob Wright

CRICKET: Finding holes in the outfield and strong batting has resulted in a win for the Lockyer Veteran's Cricket team.

Playing a strong Ipswich side at the weekend, Lockyer's inform team managed to keep Ipswich at bay.

Despite some quality bowling, Ipswich batsmen Andrew Walsh (40 off 52 balls) and Geoff Freiberg (40 off 102 balls) batted into the second session before a wicket fell.

Ray Zahnow was out to a smart stumping by Andy Farley for 28 and David Lyons remained not out 24, with Ipswich losing only three wickets in accumulating 3 for 169.

Lockyer keeper Andy Farley said Mike McGovern bowled the best that he had seen him bowl in two years.

"His pace and line were good, and he moved the ball around noticeably,” Farley said.

"All of Lockyer's bowlers performed well on a good batting surface.”

In reply, Lockyer consistently lost wickets to be 6 for 76, with Graeme Zirbel holding the innings together (24 off 49 balls.)

Mike McGovern and Nev Maroske stabilised the innings before McGovern retired (40 off 31 balls), then Maroske and Ashley Gillam got the score to 164 before the lower order batsmen brought Lockyer home with two overs to spare.

Ipswich captain Murray Rogers commented at the post match presentations, saying Mike McGovern's batting was the classiest they had seen this season.

Lockyer coordinator Mike Nowlan said McGovern's shots were all hit crisply, with power, into gaps in the field.

Lockyer captain Graham Bichel said the team came together well to win a tough match.

Mike McGovern was Lockyer's man of the match, whilst Geoff Frieberg was Ipswich's man of the match.

In Over 50s, Lockyer travelled to Yandina to play Sunshine Coast.

Despite a hard hit 48 from Brad Hines, Lockyer could only manage 114, but SSC lost seven wickets in chasing that total down.

Lockyer captain Gary Rule said it was a close match to finish the Over 50s season.

"Lockyer has been competitive this season without startling results,” he said.