Teams prepared for Mother Nature's force

STORM season may be upon south east Queensland but Graham Wade is not too worried because his team is prepared.

The Gatton SES team leader has a team of 22 volunteers trained and ready to respond to emergency situations during the organisations busiest time of the year.

Despite recent storms proving to be stronger than normal Mr Wade said they appeared condensed in size, causing less devastation.

"Anything that mother nature could potentially throw at us we could cope with it," he said.

Compared to last year, the Gatton SES team have attended fewer callouts, but Mr Ward said the ones they had attended were mostly due to unprepared residents.

"What it has mainly been is more to the lack of home maintenance, where people haven't paid attention to the warnings and cleaning their gutters," he said.

"The water can't go anywhere except back under the roofing material."

In addition to responding to local incidents, about six Gatton members are ready to help state-wide as part of a task force.

Task force members can be dispatched at any time across the state.

"Not only are we on call for here, we're on call for Queensland as a whole," Mr Wade said.

Mr Wade urged people to ensure they cleared gutters, overhanging loose branches and had a storm damage kit ready in case of extended power outages.

He said the drier and hotter predicted weather could result in the SES diversifying away from storms to assist rural fire services.