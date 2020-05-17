Teammates stay connected with games of a different kind

GAME ON: Harrison Bridge has been training at home and keeping in contact with his teammates through Xbox games.

THE humble Xbox has become a vital tool for one young sports star in the midst of isolation life.

After his club shut down, Aussie rules fanatic Harrison Bridge, 12, had no choice but to get used to training at home – meaning he wouldn’t be able to see his teammates in person.

But the Hatton Vale footballer and his friends from the AFL School Cup National meet pivoted online.

“I’m playing my Xbox with a lot of my state team friends,” Harrison said.

Their game of choice? A team-based sports game, of course.

“We play different games, but we mostly play NBA (National Basketball Association), which is an American sport,” Harrison said.

Harrison Bridge was over the moon when he was selected to represent the state in Aussie rules last year. Photo: Ebony Graveur

But catching up with friends through gaming isn’t the only way coronavirus restrictions have changed life for Harrison.

Before the virus hit Australia and forced the suspension of sports, Harrison was kicking Aussie rules goals.

He was selected for the Queensland team to represent the state in the AFL School National Championships to play against other states last year.

He was then invited to join the Brisbane Lions Academy but after one normal training session, coronavirus restrictions kicked in.

After spending half his life learning the ins and outs of football on a field, surrounded by teammates and coaches, Harrison feels the change is significant.

“It’s a bit more challenging but it’s made me a lot better,” he said.

Each month, the Brisbane Lions Academy sends Harrison a training package outlining how his training sessions should run.

Harrison Bridge with Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan at the Lockyer Valley Australia Day Awards. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“We usually train in 20-minute blocks and there are usually two or three sets,” Harrison said.

He trains in agility and strength, and each training session – outlined by the academy – is slightly different.

He said not knowing when things would be back to normal affected his motivation.

“It’s a lot harder to get motivated because you can’t really see the end because we could be training for nothing,” Harrison said.

“I hope coronavirus stops. When we started training, we could see a reason to train.”