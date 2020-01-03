76ers star takes blatant swipe at Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid, right, appears to have taken aim at Ben Simmons for his reluctance to go for three-pointers.

THINGS aren't so sunny in Philadelphia, it seems.

Asked what he thought about the starting unit struggling on offence to start the season, Sixers big man Joel Embiid took a very thinly veiled swipe at his Australian teammate, Ben Simmons, on Friday (AEDT).

"We just got to look at ourselves and see what we can do individually," Embiid told reporters.

"We've got to help each other even if it means being outside of your comfort zone for the greater (good) to help the team win.

"Meaning that, if you've got to space and shoot it, you've got to do it. We need everybody to buy into that and we'll be fine, we're going to be fine."

Lot of talk at the practice facility today about accountability and so forth. Mostly good stuff.



Here's Joel Embiid on the offensive struggles — doesn't seem that hard to read between the lines: pic.twitter.com/KXHRckuJFH — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 2, 2020

It doesn't take much to figure out Embiid is referring to Simmons' reluctance to shoot.

In a starting line-up that includes Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Embiid, there is only one player who doesn't feel comfortable from range.

While Simmons has made two three-pointers this season - the first two of his NBA career - he hasn't quite made the leap in attempts many in Philadelphia hoped he would.

Embiid added: "We're still finding our groove, we haven't been totally healthy, the whole starting line-up.

"Like I said, we'll be fine."

Simmons is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on the season, while Embiid is putting up 23.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game for the 23-13 Sixers.