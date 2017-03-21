Team J and J raise 12k in World's Greatest Shave

HAPPY TO HELP: Ellie Winzar was just one of many to shave their hair in support of Team J and J's World's Greatest Shave event at the Fairways Tavern and Golf Club.

BY THE end of the weekend, when the last thread of hair had fallen to the floor, Team J and J had raised about $12,000 as a part of the World's Greatest Shave.

But they are still expecting more money to trickle in, which will all go towards the Leukaemia Foundation.

To start the fundraising effort, members of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council cut, shaved or coloured their hair on Friday.

Then on Saturday, supporters came out in force to the Fairways Tavern and Golf Club to line up and bravely give up their locks.

Team J and J's Gayle Daetz said it was difficult to describe how much the support of both the community and the local council meant to herself and fellow member Kate Collins.

"It just makes me want to hug them all,” Mrs Daetz said.

"To me words are not enough to say how much I appreciate what they've done for us.”

Raising awareness about blood cancer was also key.

"When (my son) Jody was diagnosed, I'd never heard the word leukaemia at all,” she said.

But the work doesn't end there for Team J and J; after collecting the final donations for their World's Greatest Shave efforts, they will carry on raising money towards leukaemia research.

"We've still got stuff going on, it's a never-ending thing,” she said.

The team holds a sausage sizzle and a craft and cake stall every month.

Their next event will be at the Ipswich Country Club on May 6.