Menu
Login
Emergency medical staff and a motorbike crash patient ride in the back of a ute to be picked up by a rescue helicopter after an incident at Beerburrum.
Emergency medical staff and a motorbike crash patient ride in the back of a ute to be picked up by a rescue helicopter after an incident at Beerburrum. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Team effort saves forestry crash victim

Stuart Cumming
by
22nd Jul 2018 3:31 PM | Updated: 23rd Jul 2018 5:19 AM

A TEAM effort between paramedics, four-wheel-drivers and a helicopter has been required to rescue a forestry crash victim.

Emergency crews were called to a track off Beerburrum-Woodford Rd at 12.30pm Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man aged in his 20s was injured in a motorbike crash in "fairly inaccessible" country.

The spokesman said paramedics in a four-wheel-drive were able to get to him about 45 minutes after the alarm was raised.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter winched a critical care doctor and a paramedic to the site.

A rescue helicopter lands in a clearing near forestry where a motorbike rider was injured at Beerburrum.
A rescue helicopter lands in a clearing near forestry where a motorbike rider was injured at Beerburrum. RACQ LifeFlight

Feedback from the scene indicated the bike had fallen on the man, causing a broken leg and hip injury.

The spokesman said people local to the area had also driven four-wheel-drives to the scene to assist the injured male.

Emergency medical staff then rode with the man in the back of a ute to the helicopter which took off at 2.53pm bound for Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

beerburrum crash forestry rescue sunshine coast track
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fire crews respond to Summerholm blaze

    Fire crews respond to Summerholm blaze

    News A fire at Summerholm is now under control, but has impacted some infrastructure.

    Photos: Gatton soaks up show time fun

    Photos: Gatton soaks up show time fun

    News There was no shortage of things to see and do at the Gatton Show.

    Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

    Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

    News Great conditions for the Gatton Show

    A cause close to their hearts

    A cause close to their hearts

    News The team are helping cancer patients through raffles, food and fun.

    Local Partners