Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

THE team of 18 educators at Goodstart Early Learning Gatton has been central to its success at the recent statewide Goodstart ‘Goodie’ awards where Gatton beat 225 other Goodstart centres from around Queensland to win the State Management Award.

Christy Sinclair, Director of Goodstart Early Learning Gatton, said the awards were presented in Brisbane last week, and the Gatton centre won the award because of its team and leaderships skills.

Ms Sinclair said, “The team are amazing and that’s why we won the award. I was really blessed to have a team that works really hard on their projects.

“My personal philosophy is that my team is central to everything we do, and that flows over to everything we do with our families and children.

“It underpins the relationships between families, educators and the children.”

She said that Gatton Goodstart had 100% occupancy with children from the local area, and had focused on ensuring a family-friendly atmosphere.

Educators work on projects in teams for sustainability, reconciliation, community connections, and wellbeing.

“The educators are grouped into those teams and each month they come up with ideas to lift the quality in those areas,” Ms Sinclair said.

“They run it autonomously and present back at each staff meeting and it has lifted the quality amazingly.”

She said children from the centre visited aged care homes as part of a music and movement program.

“We take our bus there once a month and we participate at their open day with face painting and we have also provided entertainment at market and fun days.

“It’s all about that connection with families. The older people love it and it’s a highlight for our kindergarten children.”

Ms Sinclair said connection to community was important to young children, and there were plans for the centre to further its community work next year with projects such as supermarket visits.

“We’re lucky enough to have our own bus so at no cost to our families we can do days out and trips such as doing the fruit shopping with the children.”