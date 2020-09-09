Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services attend to a patient at Townsville Community Learning Centre
Emergency services attend to a patient at Townsville Community Learning Centre
Breaking

Teacher, students stabbed at school

by SHAYLA BULLOCH, KEAGAN ELDER, MICHAEL THOMPSON
9th Sep 2020 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teacher and two students are understood to have been stabbed at a Townsville school.

Emergency services were called to the Townsville Community Learning Centre at Mundingburra about 12.40pm.

A woman was seen sitting with a child outside the school, with paramedics assessing them for injury.

Multiple police and paramedics are on scene.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, police said.

This is an unfolding story. More to come.

Originally published as Teacher, students stabbed at school

More Stories

arrests editors picks emergency school stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Silver medallist reveals pain of conquering ‘brutal’ course

        Premium Content Silver medallist reveals pain of conquering ‘brutal’ course

        Athletics Having taken on the notoriously tough Limestone Park circuit, the Ipswich club runner was still ‘paying for it’.

        Dog might need leg amputated after bullet found in elbow

        Premium Content Dog might need leg amputated after bullet found in elbow

        News The RSPCA found the dog limping and X-rays showed a bullet lodged in his elbow

        Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

        Premium Content Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

        Community From writers across Australia, a Toogoolawah local has landed her piece in a...

        One patient rushed to hospital after crash

        Premium Content One patient rushed to hospital after crash

        News A patient suffered head injuries after she was involved in a single-vehicle...