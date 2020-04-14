Teacher shares vital message for parents

BEST TEACHER: Darron Skinner, who was voted best teacher, got into the profession after he realised how much he enjoyed coaching sport.

BEST TEACHER: Darron Skinner, who was voted best teacher, got into the profession after he realised how much he enjoyed coaching sport.

DARRON Skinner has more than 15 years of teaching experience under his belt and this week was chosen as the region’s best teacher.

From more than 800 votes across 69 nominees, Mr Skinner, from Faith Lutheran College, Plainland, proved to be the most popular teacher in the region in the Gatton Star’s best-of teacher poll.

It’s clear the physical education and geography teacher knows a thing or two about the profession.

“I think, ultimately, it’s about relationships,” he said, after winning the accolade.

“Building positive relationships is the most important thing – and always being respectful.”

Although he teaches two subjects to high school students, Mr Skinner’s role at the school involves behavioural management – meaning he deals with behaviour-related incidents.

The role gives him an opportunity to demonstrate what he means by respect.

“You’ve got to act that out. If a kid does the wrong thing and you’re telling everyone to be respectful but you’re not, it doesn’t work,” Mr Skinner said.

“You’ve got to show those words through actions. Academic excellence is important, but so is building character.”

Authenticity and getting to know the students is another of Mr Skinner’s secret weapons.

“You’ve got to be positive and get to know them and remember we were all once kids who made mistakes,” Mr Skinner said.

Being authentic helps get everyone involved in classroom discussion – and that’s where Mr Skinner’s approach pays off.

“Using examples they know and being able to talk and reflect on the learning – enjoying learning for learning’s sake gets kids engaged,” he said.

“If you have good relationships, kids will generally share things and share stories.”

While he only teaches part time so he can work on behaviour management, he praised the work of full-time teachers.

“It’s hard and those people who do it full time deserve so much credit. It’s just incredible,” he said.

“I think people forget how hard teaching is.”

He said remote learning would give parents an insight into how hard teachers work.

“Parents will probably gain a better appreciation for teachers. They have a couple of kids at home, we’ve got 28 in a class,” he said.