Teacher Holly Maddigan, at home on maternity leave, overseeing home schooling of her daughter Aurora, 4, as well as looking her 4 month-old baby Deyanira. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Education

Teacher admits to home schooling nightmare

by Antonia O’Flaherty
24th Apr 2020 8:15 AM
DESPITE being a teacher, Alexandra Hills mother Holly Maddigan says home schooling leaves her wanting to "pull her hair out", with not much improvement nearing the end of the first week.

The mother-of-two is on maternity leave and is grappling with caring for her four-month-old baby and helping her four-year-old learn online.

 

 

"Right now I'm pulling my hair out because it's driving me nuts, it's really difficult," Ms Maddigan said.

"I think the distractions that are at home and being a parent, it's a different relationship than a teacher-to-student relationship so the quality of work she would do for me is different for me than a teacher," she said.

 

 

But Ms Maddigan said the school had been providing "great support" and resources.

"It's just a difficult situation for everybody," she said.

"The expectation that a Prep can sit there and listen to a video and follow instructions is a bit unrealistic.

"It's not the kind of environment they really succeed in," Ms Maddigan said.

"I'm struggling just with the baby and getting Aurora to go through her work without me having to stop and help, she literally can't do anything independently.

"So I think for a parent who is working I think it would be a million times worse, they wouldn't be able to get anything done."

 

