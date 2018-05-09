Taylor speeds ahead to bring home gold

WELL EARNED: First place in the 100m sprints at the Little Athletics Championships capped off a brilliant season for Caitlin Taylor.

ATHLETICS: Mt Whitestone athlete Caitlin Taylor brought home the gold last weekend at the Coles Australian Little Athletics Championships.

The young athlete shone at the national competition, taking first place in the under-13s 100m sprint with a blistering fast time of 12.40 seconds.

The win capped off a fantastic season for Taylor, with her coach Bailey Pashley saying she was a dedicated young athlete.

"She's showing a lot of talent at the moment with her past record for the last season. She's had so many national wins,” Pashley said.

Pashley said Taylor hadn't had a rest period in nearly a year.

"It's a long difficult season where you're peaking for three or four major championships, and to be able to hold on till late April, it's quite difficult,” he said.

Taylor is now on a well-earned break.

"She's a sincere and dedicated athlete,” he said.

"Loves training - the harder it is, the better she copes.”