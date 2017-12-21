Taylor house in Gatton shines as competition victor

Lyn and Brian Taylor have again nabbed best decorated house in the LRVC Christmas Light Competition.

IF YOU take a drive down Buaraba Street, Gatton, there is one house that is so well-decorated you will brake to take it in.

Used to dazzling judges with their incredible light display, Lyn and Brian Taylor have again taken out best decorated house and nativity scene in the 2017 Spirit of the Lockyer Valley Christmas Lights and Decoration Competition.

Despite success in competitions past with nearly exactly the same display, Mrs Taylor said she was still surprised to win both categories in this year's competition.

"I wasn't expecting to win because there were so many beautiful lights this year,” she said.

"I've been entering for a few years and had a few wins.

"I won best decorated last year.”

Most of Mrs Taylor's decorations are more than 25 years old and she has only just added to her collection this year by buying additional stars.

"It's very hard to get lights from the shops now,” she said.

"I don't know why.

"But all the lights I already own take me a few weeks to put up so maybe that's a good thing.”

Mrs Taylor said she entered the LVRC's Christmas Light Competition every year for her family.

"I enter because my kids and grandkids want me to,” she said.

"It's also joyous to see the kids' reactions. You have to get into the spirit of Christmas, don't you.”

This year the winnings will go towards a pump for her water tank.