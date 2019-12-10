Taxi fleet manager takes home top honours at industry awards night

Debbie Morrison from 13 CABS Ipswich received two awards at the annual Taxi Council of Queensland Industry Awards. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH’S Debbie Morrison has been recognised for her exceptional levels of customer care after winning two awards at the annual Taxi Council of Queensland Industry Awards.

Mrs Morrison has worked in the taxi industry for 20 years, and is now the manager of 13 CABS Ipswich.

“I just walked in the door for an administration job and that was it,” she said.

“I started in administration; now I am managing the whole Ipswich fleet.

“There are a couple of hundred drivers in Ipswich. I’m running 42 cars and the rest are owner operators.”

This was the first time Mrs Morrison was nominated for the company’s awards. She was nominated in three categories by her peers, but on the evening took home two trophies for winning the Women in Taxis and the Staff Excellence categories.

“It’s nice to be nominated for one award, but to be nominated for three, and then to win two, just blows my mind,” Mrs Morrison said.

“It definitely came as a very big shock to me.

“The staff here put in the nominations for the awards to the Taxi Council, and there were also letters from taxi owners that I have worked with.

“Some members of the public were also kind enough to nominate me too.”

With a career in the taxi industry spanning two decades, Mrs Morrison said she still loved going to work every day.

“I love everything about my job,” she said. “I love the customers and helping people get from A to B.

“Every day is different. No two days are the same.”

Taxi Council of Queensland chief executive officer Blair Davies said there were many deserving names who made the finalist lists.

“Year on year, the taxi industry faces evolving and new challenges but what stays constant is the hard work, dedication, and optimism with which our drivers, operators and staff members face those challenges,” he said.

“To be selected as a finalist is a true testament to the incredible dedication of some of our finest.”