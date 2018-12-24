Taxi driver injured in horror attack

A shop at Oxley Ave, Redcliffe, was robbed on Sunday.

A shop at Oxley Ave, Redcliffe, was robbed on Sunday.

POLICE are investigating after a taxi driver was allegedly assaulted and robbed by a group of passengers in Murrumba Downs last night.

The driver picked up the five men from a Brendale address at around 7:30pm Sunday and drove them to Ogg Rd, Murrumba Downs.

Once they reached their destination, four of the men got out of the taxi and one man remained inside and allegedly started assaulting the driver.

The driver tried to drive away but he was pulled from the taxi and allegedly further assaulted and robbed by the group.

Police arrived on scene a short time later, and have taken all five men into custody.

The taxi driver has been taken to hospital with injuries to his head and face.