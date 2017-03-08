Tate makes Gatton Golf Club history

AN ALBATROSS: Gatton golfer Zane Tate sunk a hole in one off a par four at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club this month.

GOLF: Striking off from the tee on the fourth, it's impossible to see the green.

It's even harder to score a hole in one at the par-four hole at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club.

There's never been a hole in one on the fourth in the club history but that ended last Tuesday at the hands of 18-year-old Zane Tate.

Teeing off in the Tuesday medley single stableford competition, Zane's competitors thought he'd hit the ball across the road.

But he hit an albatross - hitting three strokes under par on a single hole, in fact, a single shot.

"I hit the ball down the green and I didn't really think it was in the hole but, after a while, I had a look and there it was,” Tate said.

"I had to laugh because it was my first hole in one and everyone thought I'd hit it across the road.

"When it was in the hole, I just laughed.”

He also won the competition on the day.

The usually quiet and reserved golfer was humbly proud of his achievement, and now his name will be added to the honour board at the club house.

"Most holes in one are on a par three, they're a lot easier to hit because they're closer,” Tate said.

Tate started playing golf five years ago after giving up cricket.

He's self-taught and has never had a golfing lesson but has taken his handicap from 32 to two during the five years he's played.

"I don't like to say I'm good because there's a lot of other people out there who are better than me,” he said.

"Golf is challenging, it gets your brain working as well as being a physical sport.

"I don't think I play to my handicap very often, I just come out and play the best I can.”