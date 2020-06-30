Menu
The Tasmanian government is releasing five tagged trout worth $50,000 in prize money to lure fishers to regional areas struggling for tourism dollars.
Fishers can earn a cool $50k for hooking this catch

30th Jun 2020 7:43 PM

Five tagged trout worth a combined $50,000 in prize money will be released in Tasmanian lakes to lure anglers to regional areas struggling for tourism dollars.

The island's inland fisheries attract 20,000 recreational fishers each year, generating $90 million for the economy, the state government says.

But those numbers will take a hit this year amid coronavirus restrictions and a closed state border until at least July 24.

Five brown trout will be tagged and released before the start of the trout season on August 1.

Each fish is worth $10,000 to those who catch them and return them, tag intact, to state fisheries authorities.

"As we enter the COVID-19 recovery phase, there has never been a better time to get outdoors, explore our inland waterways, buy some lures at local stores and stay fit and healthy," Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett said in a statement on Tuesday.

Arthurs Lake, Lake Burbury, Great Lake, Lake Pedder and Lake Rowallan will receive one tagged fish each.

More than 9000 wild adult trout are being transferred from Great Lake to popular fishing waters after strong spawning runs fulled by autumn and winter rain.

Originally published as Tasmania offers $50k for trout catches

