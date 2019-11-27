Menu
Critical-care paramedics were dispatched to a home on Keller Street after reports a man had been shot.
Crime

'Targeted' gun attack victim remains in hospital

Ashley Pillhofer
27th Nov 2019 2:08 PM
POLICE are yet to speak with a man who was the v ictim of a suspected "targeted" gun attack in North Mackay.

Officer in Charge of Mackay CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Jack Savage said the man sustained gun wounds to both legs in a home on Keller Street after answering a knock on the door.

He said investigations indicated it was not a random attack and that a history existed between the two parties.

"At this stage investigation is being conducted in relation to the person that attended at the front door and had an interaction with the victim," he said.

"I believe that the persons may have been known to each other and it may have been a targeted or intentional confrontation.

"Until those allegations are proven correct, investigations will continue."

The man is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Sgt Savage said.

"Paramedics attending (the address) quickly identified the injuries were consistent with some sort of discharge of a fire arm," he said.

"An immediate crime scene was declared.

"(The bullet) has gone through the thigh of one leg and into the upper calf of the other leg."

Other people were in the home when the alleged shooting took place but were not injured.

Police are unable to provide any details about the alleged offender but are appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage captured in the area around the time of the offence.

"The concern we've got is that until we do (arrest the offender) that firearm is still in the general population," he said.

Sgt Savage stressed the importance of legal firearm owners ensuring their guns are accounted for and protected.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444

Quote this reference number: QP1902351419

