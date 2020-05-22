Full list of Target stores set to close or convert to Kmarts

Speculation is swirling over which Target stores could shut down or become Kmarts. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

The full list of Target stores that will close or be converted to Kmarts has been revealed, along with timings for when the moves will take place.

It comes after Aussie shoppers were rocked by the news that up to 167 Target stores across Australia could close within 12 months.

In a note to investors released on May 22, parent company Wesfarmers revealed that up to 75 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could permanently shut, while up to 92 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could be converted into Kmart branches.

Wesfarmers, which owns both Target and Kmart, confirmed the drastic restructure would take place within 12 months, although most action would occur in 2021.

The decision could affect around half of Target's 284 Australian branches.

Wesfarmers also revealed $780 million of writedowns on its Kmart Group and industrial and safety branch, and a number of plans designed to "accelerate the growth of Kmart" and "address the unsustainable financial performance of Target".

Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said the changes would "enhance the overall position of the Kmart Group, while also improving the commercial viability of Target".

Wesfarmers CEO Rob Scott said the restructure would help the wider company. Picture: Marie Nirme

The company released a list of affected stores across the country on Friday evening, as well as a timeline for when the closure is expected to take place.

The shock announcement comes just weeks after it was revealed that three Target stores across three Australian states were also earmarked for closure.

A Target spokeswoman originally confirmed the store in Pasadena in South Australia would close on May 30, with affected team members informed of the closure in late January.

It will be followed by the closure of the Target branch in Campbelltown in Sydney's southwest on July 4, with staff of that store informed in early March.

The Meadow Springs shop in Mandurah, Western Australia will also close on August 1, with employees told in mid-January.

'LOVED BY SO MANY'

In a statement, a Target spokeswoman said the company was minimising job losses where possible.

"During this difficult time, we are committed to supporting our team. Across the Kmart Group we have made a significant effort to avoid store closures and retain our people and for impacted store team members we have the benefit of time to help find alternative employment opportunities," the spokeswoman said.

"All team members in Target stores scheduled for conversion to Kmart will be offered the opportunity to join the growing Kmart team, for other affected Target team members, we will work with them to identify and offer other redeployment opportunities in Kmart, Catch, Bunnings and Officeworks as these businesses continue to grow.

"We believe that Target has a future as a leading retailer in Australia and we know it is loved by so many, but a number of actions are required to ensure it is fit for purpose in a competitive, challenging and dynamic market, including a smaller number of stores and a stronger online business."

WHICH STORES ARE CLOSING?

So far, Target has confirmed 53 stores across all states and territories except the Northern Territory will close. They include:

NSW:

• Armidale, early-mid 2021

• Campbelltown, July 2020

• Cooma, early-mid 2021

• Cootamundra, early-mid 2021

• Corowa, early-mid 2021

• Deniliquin, early-mid 2021

• Forbes, early-mid 2021

• Leeton, early 2021

• Merimbula, early-mid 2021

• Morisset, early-mid 2021

• Narrabri, early-mid 2021

• Nowra, early-mid 2021

• Salamander Bay, early-mid 2021

• Scone, early-mid 2021

• Wagga Wagga, early-mid 2021

• Winmalee, early-mid 2021

QLD:

• Atherton, early 2021

• Beaudesert, early-mid 2021

• Biloela, early 2021

• Casino Retail Centre, early-mid 2021

• Clifton Beach, early-mid 2021

• Emerald, early-mid 2021

• Goonellabah, early 2021

• Kippa Ring, early 2021

• Longreach, early-mid 2021

• Moranbah, early-mid 2021

• Murgon, early-mid 2021

• Murwillumbah, early 2021

VICTORIA:

• Bacchus Marsh, early-mid 2021

• Bairnsdale, early-mid 2021

• Benalla, mid 2021

• Colac, early-mid 2021

• Kerang, early-mid 2021

• Langwarrin, early-mid 2021

• Maryborough, early-mid 2021

• Myrtleford, early-mid 2021

• Traralgon, early-mid 2021

• Warragul, early-mid 2021

WA:

• Busselton, early 2021

• Karratha, early-mid 2021

• Kununurra, early-mid 2021

• Manjimup, early-mid 2021

• Margaret River, early-mid 2021

• Meadow Springs, August 2020

• Merredin, early-mid 2021

• Narrogin, early-mid 2021

SA

• Clare, early-mid 2021

• Millicent, early 2021

• Naracoorte, early-mid 2021

• Pasadena, June 2020

• Port Lincoln, early 2021

TASMANIA:

• Davenport, early-mid 2021

ACT:

• Weston Creek, early-mid 2021

WHICH STORES WILL BECOME KMARTS?

Again, most states and territories are affected except the ACT and Tasmania.

VICTORIA:

• Ararat, early-mid 2021

• Castlemaine, September 2020

• Cobram, July 2020

• Echuca, July 2020

• Hamilton, early 2021

• Kyabram, September 2020

• Lakes Entrance, early 2021

• Leongatha, early 2021

• Mansfield, early 2021

• Portland, early 2021

• Seymour, early 2021

• Woodend, September 2020

• Yarrawonga, early 2021

QLD:

• Ayr, early-mid 2021

• Beerwah, early-mid 2021

• Bowen, early 2021

• Charters Towers, early 2021

• Chinchilla, early 2021

• Dalby, early 2021

• Gatton, early 2021

• Goondiwindi, early 2021

• Gympie, early 2021

• Ingham, early 2021

• Mareeba, early 2021

• Noosa Junction, early 2021

• Ocean Shores Village Ctr, early 2021

• Port Douglas, early 2021

• Roma, early 2021

• Sarina, early 2021

• Stanthorpe, early 2021

• Warwick, early 2021

• Yamba, early 2021

• Yeppoon, early 2021

NSW:

• Bega, early-mid 2021

• Bowral, early 2021

• Gunnedah, early 2021

• Katoomba, early 2021

• Moree, early 2021

• Mudgee, early 2021

• Picton, early 2021

• Tumut, early 2021

• Ulladulla, early 2021

• Windsor Town S/C, early 2021

• Yass, early 2021

SA:

• Berri, early 2021

• Murray Bridge, early 2021

• Port Augusta, early 2021

• Victor Harbour, early 2021

WA:

• Esperance, early 2021

• Geraldton, early-mid 2021

• Northam, early 2021

• Pinjarra, early 2021

NT:

• Katherine, early 2021

A message from Target to customers said "we understand these closures will affect a lot of people in the Target community and we appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times."

"We are committed to providing every opportunity for redeployment for our team members who will be affected by these changes."

"We are proud to have a rich history as an Australian company and we are committed to serving you, our valued customers, now and into the future. We have many Target stores which remain unaffected by today's announcement and you can continue to shop with us online with the same ease and convenience."

Read the full list of frequently asked questions on the Target website here.

Originally published as Target stores set to convert, close