‘Unsafe’ baby strollers forced from shelves

TARGET and Baby Bunting have been slapped with more than $60,000 combined in penalties from the consumer watchdog after selling and marketing dangerous baby strollers over a three-year period.

The two retailers admitted to marketing the SmarTrike convertible strollers as safe to carry babies and young children but they did not comply with mandatory standards.

Consumers were misled by Target and Baby Bunting into believing they could be used to safely transport babies, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

Target and Baby Bunting have agreed to wipe the unsafe strollers off the market.

"It is vital all prams and strollers, including products that can convert into something else, comply with the relevant safety standards," she said in a statement.

"Mandatory safety standards for prams and strollers exist to keep babies and toddlers safe. "Businesses need to take their responsibilities under these standards very seriously and ensure every product they sell complies. If they don't, they should expect strong ACCC action."

Target paid penalties of $37,800 while Baby Bunting paid $25,200.

The punishment comes following a market-wide review of convertible tricycle strollers found many were designed and marketed to be used as strollers but did not have key safety features including parking brakes, tether straps and suitable harnesses.

These products were withdrawn from sale at major retailers.

Target issued a recall for 21 SmarTrike models on Tuesday while Baby Bunting previously issued a recall for five of its own SmarTrike models in September.